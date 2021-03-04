Allergies bad today? Tree pollen at 'very high alert' for Oklahoma, clinic reports

Thursday brings an "extreme exposure situation" for those who suffer from cedar tree pollen sensitivities, according to the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

An alert for Thursday also was issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality regarding air quality being affected by fine particulate matter.

A 13-county area around Tulsa is included in the state agency's orange alert for air quality that's unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as asthma sufferers.

Cedar tree pollen levels are so high the clinic advises those who are seriously allergic, or who have allergic bronchial asthma, to stay indoors as much as possible.

Wednesday's tree pollen level was also reported to be high, according to the clinic, so sensitive individuals likely have begun experiencing allergy symptoms already.

Tips from the clinic

• Wash your hands often, especially after touching something outside or a pet that's been outside.

• Don’t allow people's outdoor work clothes to be worn around the house