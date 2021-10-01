Alleged drug kingpin arrested in California, charged with directing drug conspiracies in Oklahoma, Missouri

A man alleged to be a drug kingpin from California has been arrested and is charged with multiple methamphetamine conspiracy crimes across Oklahoma and Missouri, Clint Johnson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, announced in a news release.
Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 30, is charged with multiple counts related to “directing a continuing criminal enterprise and organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri,” Johnson said.
“Today (Thursday), a 13-count federal indictment was unsealed charging Luis Alfredo Jacobo with leading a continuing criminal enterprise that brought an estimated 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine into the Northern District of Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri for redistribution,” Johnson said.
Jacobo was arrested by federal agents in Bakersfield, California, which he allegedly used as a base of operations for his meth enterprises, prosecutors allege in the news release.
Bulk distributors brought to meth to Bakersfield from Mexico, according to the news release. From there, Jacobo directed the meth, sometimes in quantities of up to 100 pounds, to be sent through U.S. mail or driven in vehicles to three separate groups in Oklahoma and Missouri.
Co-conspirators in Oklahoma and Missouri would drive or mail cash payments of as much as $100,000 to California.
Jacobo is alleged to have set prices, determined methods of delivery and payment, and approved any suggestions made about the groups’ operations, according to the news release.
Nine other defendants were charged in a second indictment with one or more of the following crimes: continuing criminal enterprise; drug conspiracy; maintaining a drug-involved premises; interstate travel to aid racketeering; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Two of those defendants, William Donavan Johnson III, 46, and Shauni Breanne Callagy, 31, are from Grove.
The case is also related to a 231-pound methamphetamine seizure in October 2020 in Grove, made by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, according to the news release. The drugs were found inside a Grove storage unit along with more than $465,000 in cash.