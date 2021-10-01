Alleged drug kingpin arrested in California, charged with directing drug conspiracies in Oklahoma, Missouri

A man alleged to be a drug kingpin from California has been arrested and is charged with multiple methamphetamine conspiracy crimes across Oklahoma and Missouri, Clint Johnson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, announced in a news release.

Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 30, is charged with multiple counts related to “directing a continuing criminal enterprise and organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri,” Johnson said.

“Today (Thursday), a 13-count federal indictment was unsealed charging Luis Alfredo Jacobo with leading a continuing criminal enterprise that brought an estimated 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine into the Northern District of Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri for redistribution,” Johnson said.

Jacobo was arrested by federal agents in Bakersfield, California, which he allegedly used as a base of operations for his meth enterprises, prosecutors allege in the news release.

Bulk distributors brought to meth to Bakersfield from Mexico, according to the news release. From there, Jacobo directed the meth, sometimes in quantities of up to 100 pounds, to be sent through U.S. mail or driven in vehicles to three separate groups in Oklahoma and Missouri.