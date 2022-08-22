Alleged accomplice in fatal auto theft charged with murder

The alleged accomplice of a man who was stabbed to death during a struggle over a stolen truck in south Tulsa has been charged with murder.

Prosecutors charged Dustin Darrell Leleux, 43, with felony second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, larceny of an automobile and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The charges stem from two Aug. 6 vehicle thefts, including one that resulted in the death of his alleged accomplice, David Leroy Getsinger.

The owner of a stolen truck told police he accidentally stabbed Getsinger to death while attempting to take back his truck late that Saturday morning, according to charging documents. Leleux was in the passenger seat at the time, and witnesses held him until police arrived.

The truck's owner had earlier reported his truck was stolen near downtown from 1400 Riverside Dr. He told police he saw two men — later identified as Getsinger and Leleux — arrive in the area in a water truck and watch him leave his truck for a bike ride.

The caller had a friend pick him up and the two reportedly found the men driving the truck in the 6700 block of South Peoria Avenue.

Getsinger eventually yielded to the men's attempts to stop the truck in the 1200 block of East 66th Place but then reportedly backed the truck into the men's vehicle.

The owner told police he got out and opened the truck's door, trying to put his truck in park while Getsinger and Leleux reportedly punched him.

His friend pulled Leleux out of the passenger side, and Getsinger reportedly pulled a knife on the owner.

The owner wrestled the knife from Getsinger and began punching him, he told police, not realizing he was also stabbing Getsinger.

Getsinger died at the scene just after noon, documents state.

Police arrested Leleux as state law allows a person who commits a violent felony to be charged with murder in any death that results, even if they did not directly cause the death.

Police later determined the water truck that Getsinger and Leleux were driving had been stolen earlier that morning from a home in west Tulsa, during which the water truck's owner fell to the ground and suffered a head injury.

Leleux is listed as homeless and remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of more than $600,000 bond, according to online records. His next court date is slated for early September.