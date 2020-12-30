Alfre Woodard to headline Jan. 1 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission event

Award-winning actress Alfre Woodward and U.S. Sen. James Lankford are among those scheduled to speak Friday during a 3 p.m. live-streamed event from John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, 302 N. Elgin Ave.

The event is sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and YWCA Tulsa and will be streamed on the YWCA Tulsa Facebook page.

“As we enter the year 2021, the spirit of Black Wall Street is alive and well 100 years after the tragedy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre,” said state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, centennial commission chair and another of Friday's scheduled speakers.

“This year, we are commemorating the tenacity and grit of our ancestors, while crossing over into a cultural and entrepreneurial revival that affirms a triumphant Tulsa."

Other scheduled speakers include:

• Phil Armstrong, centennial commission project director

• Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, Fulton Street Books and Coffee owner

• Maggie Hille-Yar, Hille Foundation executive director

• Julie Davis, YWCA Tulsa chief executive officer