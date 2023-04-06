OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is dismissing charges against state Rep. Terry O’Donnell and his wife, calling the charges "political retribution."

“After a thorough review of the matter, I have concluded that former Attorney General Mike Hunter referred you for investigation not in the interest of serving justice, but for the purpose of political retribution,” Hunter wrote in a letter to O’Donnell. “It was no secret then, and it is well established now, that the former Attorney General had ample motive to target you.

“He concealed this motive from the District Attorney’s office, resulting in a series of events that culminated in criminal indictments.”

O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, had disagreed with Hunter’s handling of a settlement with drug maker Purdue.

Hunter could not be reached for comment.

The charges against O’Donnell and his wife, Teresa O'Donnell, included three counts of violating the law regulating official conduct; two counts of illegal use of computers; and one count each of perjury, conspiracy and obtaining something exceeding $15,000 in value.

The O’Donnells were accused of illegally using his influence as a lawmaker and member of House leadership to facilitate the transfer of a tag agency earning about $100,000 a year to Teresa O’Donnell from her late mother, who died in 2019.

An Oklahoma County grand jury alleged that Terry O’Donnell voted for three bills that removed barriers to prevent tag agency ownership by lawmakers and their immediate families.

O’Donnell and his wife maintained their innocence, saying they would fight the politically motivated charges.

“This is not to say that I find you blameless or endorse your conduct,” Drummond wrote. “I question your judgement in authoring legislation that resulted in benefit for your family.”

But Drummond went on to say the law had not been aggressively or equally enforced.

The law says a member of the Legislature who has a personal or private interest in a bill shall disclose it and not vote on the measure.

“The fact that you were singularly referred for prosecution guides my decision to dismiss the charges against you,” Drummond wrote. “In doing so, I make clear that this law, and all others, will be fairly and fully enforced in the future against all members of the Legislature.”

Drummond said he was aware that O’Donnell had resigned as speaker pro tem of the House, forfeited a lucrative business that had been in the family for years, and spent thousands of dollars and hours defending against the charges.

“In closing, I remind you that you and I are servants to, of and for the People of Oklahoma, and we have a duty to be above reproach,” Drummond wrote. “I admonish you to remain true to the oath you have sworn. I will tolerate nothing less.”

O’Donnell, who resigned from his leadership position after being indicted but then was reelected in November while the charges were pending, now serves as House majority whip. He did not immediately respond for comment.

On May 26, 2021, Hunter announced that he was resigning as attorney general. Gov. Kevin Stitt then appointed John O’Connor to the spot.

Drummond defeated O’Connor in the 2022 Republican primary with 50.87% of the vote and won the general election. Hunter had defeated Drummond in the 2018 primary runoff for attorney general with 50.05% of the vote.

