OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Monday he is asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for clarification following a confusing landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme upheld challenges from two American Indians, who claimed criminal cases prosecuted against them should have been tried in federal court because Congress never disestablished the 19th century boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
Since statehood, state courts have heard criminal cases where jurisdiction was considered to be on nontribal-owned land, while federal courts have handled “major crimes” that occurred on tribally owned land, referred to as “Indian Country.”
The decision means Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue charges against American Indian defendants in much of eastern Oklahoma.
The state has received a flood of requests from inmates charged in state court seeking relief, Hunter said.
“The brief we are filing with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals today in part asks the court to provide guidance on the many cases where state inmates are attempting to be released from prison because of their allegation the crimes they committed occurred on historic tribal lands,” Hunter said.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling has created a “significant” amount of confusion, especially regarding inmates serving time in state custody for crimes committed on “historic tribal lands,” Hunter said.
Hunter said his office will oppose these requests based on legal authority and case law that limits the ability of individuals convicted of crimes for relief.
“The McGirt case does not constitute a get out of prison free card,” Hunter said. “We are not going to allow our justice system to be exploited by individuals who have murdered, raped or committed another crime of a serious nature while the federal government considers whether to re-arrest and an adjudicate their cases.”
Hunter said he is not challenging the McGirt case, but is saying the convicted criminals waited too long to bring their claims.
Hunter said he is asking the court to clarify how Indian status is to be proven and to put that burden on the defendant. In addition, he wants the burden on the defendant to show that the commission of the crime was within the boundaries of a legal reservation.
Hunter said between 1,500 and 2,000 cases involve individuals who could argue that McGirt applies.
“We are closing in on 200 right now,” Hunter said.
Hunter said a court of competent jurisdiction needs to make a determination whether McGirt applies to the other four tribes.