Afton man killed in Craig County crash

An Afton man died in a head-on vehicle crash in Craig County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Lance Powell, 29, died in the crash.
He was driving a 2009 Ford focus east on U.S. 60 about four miles east of Vinita, about 6:50 p.m., when the vehicle went left of center an collided head-on with a westbound 2015 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer.
Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured, the OHP said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.
