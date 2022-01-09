 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Afton man killed in Craig County crash
0 Comments

Afton man killed in Craig County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Afton man died in a head-on vehicle crash in Craig County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lance Powell, 29, died in the crash.

He was driving a 2009 Ford focus east on U.S. 60 about four miles east of Vinita, about 6:50 p.m., when the vehicle went left of center an collided head-on with a westbound 2015 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer. 

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured, the OHP said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask policy adjusted for Tulsa Public Schools
Education

Mask policy adjusted for Tulsa Public Schools

  • Updated

In an email to parents Monday afternoon, TPS officials announced that masks will still be expected at its elementary schools when classes resume on Tuesday. However, they will simply be recommended at all other district sites. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert