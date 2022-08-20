After years of declining euthanasia rates, Sand Springs animal shelter is facing a grim reality

SAND SPRINGS — For the second time in nine weeks, the overcrowding at Sand Springs Animal Welfare is so bad that the shelter’s coordinator is sounding an alarm of desperation: The shelter will be forced to euthanize healthy, adoptable animals if help isn’t found immediately.

“We’re just completely full — overfull and extra full,” Tracy Arvidson said Thursday. “Any more strays will have to be euthanized because the cages are just full. They’re doubled and tripled up.”

Although a nearly $16 million general-obligation bond proposal that city voters passed in June includes $3.09 million to design and build a larger Sand Springs Animal Welfare facility, it’s not built yet, and doing so will take some time.

The idea of euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals — or worse: someone’s unclaimed pet — is especially galling to Arvidson because it runs so counter to the progress that has been being made for a number of years.

“I’ve been here five years, and the euthanasia rate for dogs was 25% when I got here. Now it’s 3%,” she said.

For cats, the euthanasia rate has declined from 42% when Arvidson came on board to 18% at present, she said.

In fact, according to the Humane Society of the United States, the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable cats and dogs in U.S. shelters had fallen to its lowest point in history very recently, but the Bissell Pet Foundation said in July that euthanasia rates for homeless dogs were up 22% in the first quarter of 2022 alone.

“We’ve just worked really hard not to have to do that anymore,” Arvidson said. “We sure don’t want to go backwards.”

At this year’s midpoint, Sand Springs Animal Welfare had taken in 330 dogs and 252 cats with a live release rate of 91.3%.

“We have been full all year,” Arvidson said in a recent Facebook post pleading for foster and adoptive homes. “We definitely need the help of our community to keep our live release rate up.”

But the problem isn’t just in Sand Springs, she saidThursday. “Everybody’s full.”

Knowing that others are in the same boat doesn’t make Arvidson any happier about that sinking feeling she has, though.

The question — for her and every other animal shelter and rescue group — is how to plug the hole in the bottom of the boat.

“We’ve had lots of animals dumped lately,” she said.

Often, that happens after owners take animals to the shelter to surrender them, only to be told that the shelter is full.

Arvidson said a dog was left tied up outside a coney shop recently, and a box of kittens was found dumped at Case Community Park.

“People don’t call us until their backs are against the wall,” she said.

Even animals that are picked up on the streets and brought to the shelter aren’t being claimed by owners as much lately, she said.

“We know they’re pets (and) not just strays,” she said. “They’re coming in with collars and harnesses; they’ve been spayed or neutered.”

Sand Springs Animal Welfare is turning over every stone for ways to ease the situation, Arvidson said, including trying to get animals on transports to other states where adoptable pets are in greater demand. But the transports haven’t been running as much, partly because the receiving areas are becoming saturated, she said.

The Sand Springs shelter also works with groups such as the Sandite Team Animal Rescue (STAR) and other area rescue groups, as well as national organizations such as Best Friends Animal Society, the Bissell Pet Foundation and CUDDLY to take part in adoption events, low-cost spay and neuter clinics, and other campaigns to help reduce the shelter-pet population.

“But we’re not going to adopt or transfer our way out of the problem,” Arvidson said. “We’ve got to spay and neuter” pets to reduce the number of unwanted animals being born in the first place.

Even if adoption alone isn’t the answer, though, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t need people to come to the shelter and take home a cat or a dog.

Adopters are ideal, but “fosters would help, too,” she said. “We need both.”

Besides reducing the spread of disease — which happens much more frequently when too many animals are kept in too small of a space — foster homes give the pets an opportunity to relax and show their personalities a bit more.

That “helps us know how they are in a home, not just a shelter,” Arvidson said, which makes successful placements more likely.

Another way people who foster can help the shelter is by taking a litter of kittens to raise — with or without the mother — until they’re old enough to be adopted.

Litters of tiny kittens, perhaps needing to be bottle-fed, are often simply too much for an overworked shelter to manage. Not only can they be more manageable in a home setting, but they also can become much better socialized and more adoptable.

Foster homes are responsible only for the care and the love; all supplies are provided.

Arvidson said Sand Springs Animal Welfare also has teamed up with the GoodPup training program to provide a free week of online training plus a discount on any additional training in an effort to reduce the number of animals surrendered by owners.

“You can ask a lot of questions in a week to try to fix any problems,” she said. “Try to do that rather than give up.”

The shelter also has begun providing pet food to owners in an attempt to reduce the number of surrendered pets.

“During the beginnings of COVID, we had a lot of citizens coming to us to surrender their animals because they couldn’t afford to feed them,” Arvidson said last month. “We began to give away food so these people could keep their pets in their homes.”

That was the beginning of the Pet Pantry, a project that started small but — as the pandemic and its resulting economic struggles continue — has exploded, she said.

“We have tons of people coming here asking for food,” she said Thursday. “That’s why we got involved with CUDDLY,” a national organization that directs resources to local animal groups and also allows shelters and groups to set up “wish lists” where people can donate to them online.

“We just got started with it a couple of months ago, and they’ve already sent us two pallets of food and supplies,” Arvidson said. “And that’s in addition to the stuff from individual donors.”

Sand Springs Animal Welfare, meanwhile, is in the running for a $5,000 grant from CUDDLY. Votes can be cast online through Sunday here: bit.ly/CUDDLYgrant.

“We’re trying any program we can to help people,” Arvidson said, “but we’re getting bogged down, and we need some help.”