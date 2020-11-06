After voting 24-3 to eliminate ‘Redskins’ name, Union committee to present its recommendation to school board Monday

A committee voted overwhelmingly to eliminate the “Redskins” mascot name from the Union Public Schools athletic department.

For 75 years, Union teams have been known as the “Redskins.” This week, a committee that included Union students, teachers and alumni — several of whom are Native American — voted 24-3 to discontinue the use of a name considered by some to be offensive.

The committee’s recommendation will be presented to the Union Board of Education at 7 p.m. Monday. School board members are expected to vote on whether to accept the recommendation.

“The committee has made a very compelling case for making the change,” Chris Payne, Union’s chief communications officer and the head of the name-change committee, reported in a text message.

If there is approval from the board, Payne said, “the plan is to pause on selecting a new mascot. We plan to be just Union for a while.”

“At some point,” Payne added, “we may reconsider (on a new mascot selection). For now, just Union.”