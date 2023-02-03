OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants greater oversight of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department's contracts with outside companies after the agency's questionable deal with a local barbecue chain.

Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, filed legislation to undo the tourism department's exemption from competitive bidding requirements in state law that detail how agencies can hire a private business for goods or services.

This comes after the state agency tasked with overseeing state contracts didn't find out about the tourism department's deal with Swadley's Bar-B-Q until more than a year after it was signed.

Last year, the head of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said his agency could not have challenged the Swadley's deal because the tourism department has a legal exemption from competitive bidding requirements.

Swadley's was the only bidder when the tourism department sought a new operator for some state park restaurants. That deal is now the subject of a criminal probe by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Williams said he's hopeful his House Bill 1774 can provide greater government safeguards to prevent the situation from happening again.

"You can't give exemptions to agencies," he said. "They all need to go through the same process. ... It's not vindictive. It's not punitive. It's saying that this is the peoples' money, and we're responsible for that."

A spokeswoman for the tourism department declined to comment on the bill.

Williams served on the House Special Investigative Committee that was digging into the tourism department's deal with Swadley's. He said he is working with the committee's chairman, Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, on the agency reforms.

Williams aims to eliminate all agency exemptions from competitive bidding requirements in state law. The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, the State Regents for Higher Education and the State Treasurer's Office are among the agencies that have some sort of exemption.

"We're looking at all the exceptions, and trying to close the holes on the ones that shouldn't, in our opinion, have exceptions," he said.

He also wants to recreate the Department of Central Services as a standalone agency to oversee government procurement and state contracts. In 2011, lawmakers approved legislation to fold the department into OMES.

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency is in the process of reviewing state agency exemptions from the Central Purchasing Act. Representatives from the watchdog office will present their findings to lawmakers in April.

Williams isn't the only lawmaker looking to make reforms after the Swadley's debacle.

Sen. Roger Thompson filed legislation to return hiring and firing power of the tourism department's director to the Tourism and Recreation Commission. Currently, the governor hires and fires the executive director.