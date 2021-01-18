After surviving a David-and-Goliath lawsuit with Nestlé, Tulsa-based Crazy Crunch snacks will go nationwide Tuesday

Sold only in a handful of shops around the Tulsa area, Carla’s Crazy Crunch hoped to go nationwide last year after Nestlé gave the local start-up company a ton of free publicity by suing it for alleged copyright infringement. But COVID-19 ended the search for a large-scale manufacturer.
Instead of scaling up, Crazy Crunch shut down completely last May.
Ironically, the same pandemic that kept the Tulsa snack from being manufactured also sparked unprecedented growth in the snack-food industry. By some estimates, 88% of Americans are eating more snacks than before COVID, said Carla Robinson, the CEO and namesake of Carla’s Crazy Crunch.
With that kind of boom market, Robinson didn’t need to go looking for a national manufacturer anymore. One came looking for her.
“It was a God thing,” she said. “I just got a call one day.”
Crazy Crunch, a cornmeal snack similar to popcorn, will debut Tuesday on a national shopping channel, QVC, with Robinson broadcasting live from her Tulsa kitchen between 3 and 5 p.m.
Described as “light, airy, sweet, salty and buttery all at the same time,” Crazy Crunch started as a Christmas tradition for Robinson’s family. She eventually created several flavors, including birthday cake, lemon, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate coconut and pumpkin spice.
Robinson and her mother started making small batches in a commercial kitchen to sell in local shops a few years ago.
“It was only supposed to be a side business to bring in a little extra money,” Robinson said. “But when God opens a door, you walk through it.”
Nestlé’s David-and-Goliath lawsuit focused on the international conglomerate’s trademark on the chocolate Crunch candy bar, and Robinson agreed to certain terms of a settlement, including a promise not to use red, white and blue packaging. But the brief legal battle drew attention from major retailers, giving Robinson the opportunity to expand if only she could find a way to make Crazy Crunch in big enough quantities.
A major manufacturer signed a contract with Robinson last fall. And if sales go well Tuesday, she could become a regular guest on QVC. Meanwhile, the manufacturer plans to begin distributing to national retailers by the end of this year.
The mass-produced version of Crazy Crunch looks and tastes just like the small batches she used to make with her mother, Robinson said.
“It’s the same recipe, and it is still all made by hand,” she said. “Only now, there’s a big team of people making it instead of just the two of us.”
