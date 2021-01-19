After surviving a David-and-Goliath lawsuit with Nestlé, Tulsa-based Crazy Crunch snacks is going nationwide

Robinson and her mother started making small batches in a commercial kitchen to sell in local shops a few years ago.

“It was only supposed to be a side business to bring in a little extra money,” Robinson said. “But when God opens a door, you walk through it.”

Nestlé’s David-and-Goliath lawsuit focused on the international conglomerate’s trademark on the chocolate Crunch candy bar, and Robinson agreed to certain terms of a settlement, including a promise not to use red, white and blue packaging. But the brief legal battle drew attention from major retailers, giving Robinson the opportunity to expand if only she could find a way to make Crazy Crunch in big enough quantities.

A major manufacturer signed a contract with Robinson last fall. And if sales go well Tuesday, she could become a regular guest on QVC. Meanwhile, the manufacturer plans to begin distributing to national retailers by the end of this year.

The mass-produced version of Crazy Crunch looks and tastes just like the small batches she used to make with her mother, Robinson said.

“It’s the same recipe, and it is still all made by hand,” she said. “Only now, there’s a big team of people making it instead of just the two of us.”