After pushback from public health officials, state defends its sudden move to weekly COVID-19 data reports

He said he feels comfortable that a one-week reporting interval irons out anomalies and isn't too long of a wait.

"There is a tradeoff as we are doing all of this work, we're putting all of this very difficult to utilize and interpret data in front of you. It comes at a cost," Taylor said. "We're sacrificing more meaningful information in order to provide that to the public that ultimately brings little value."

Bratzler, during a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition news conference Tuesday, said he and his colleagues contacted the New York Times and Harvard-Brown University Pandemic Center to inform them their color-coded COVID-19 rate maps by county no longer were valid for Oklahoma.

Both were pulling data directly from the state's COVID dashboard, he said, meaning a series of zeroes were being plugged in that made Oklahoma and its counties' rates of spread look much better than they are.

"It is just a big white hole in the center of the country, and it looks like we’re the only state not reporting county data right now," Bratzler said of the Times' removal of Oklahoma's colors from its map, with Harvard-Brown following suit later in the week.