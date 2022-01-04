After glaucoma diagnosis, former Owasso football player turns to music, helping others

Pretty much every situation these days reminds Tristan Profit of what he stands to lose.
"Last week I went to the barbershop, and as I sat there in the chair, looking in the mirror, I could barely see myself," said the 19-year-old Tulsan.
"I couldn't see my hairline at all."
Profit, who was diagnosed with glaucoma last year, said that ultimately he will lose his vision entirely.
But rather than dwell on it, he tries to look for opportunities to help others.
And on Monday at the Tulsa Dream Center, if he couldn't see the staff's faces clearly, he still could feel the warmth of their gratitude, he said.
Profit, who has his own music label, Stackprofit3nt, joined some of his artists and co-workers recently to spearhead a winter clothing drive.
On Monday, they presented the results — more than 20 big boxes stuffed with coats and other items — to the center, where they will go to people who need them.
"It was very heartwarming," Profit said of the center's reception.
The drive, he added, was held in partnership with Metropolitan Baptist Church and Owasso High School, with contributions from other businesses and organizations.
Well over 100 coats were collected, among many other winter-related items.
"It's been a real team effort," Profit said.
Having grown up in Tulsa, he used to play basketball at the Dream Center, he said.
It was in football, though, where he excelled the most.
A member of a state championship football team at Owasso High School, where he graduated in 2020, Profit went on to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on a football scholarship.
That's where he was last year when he got the bad news.
"The doctor said I've got a serious case (of glaucoma) — 19 years old with a 60-year-old's disease," he said.
It was devastating to hear, Profit said, adding that eventually he decided it was best to give up football.
Since that time, his eyesight has only worsened.
But the situation has led him in a new direction.
"I decided if I can't use my eyes, I can use my ears," Profit said of the idea for his own music label.
He now has five artists and five videographers on board and will launch a website soon at stackprofit3ntertainment.com.
Profit, who plans to continue his education at Rogers State University, is facing the future with resolve, determined not to be defined by his disability.
"I try to find light in the situation," he said.
Profit said the musicians and others with whom he's working are like-minded in their desire to serve the community.
He hopes others will follow their lead.
"You don't have to be famous, rich or a big-time person to give back," Profit said. "Just put yourself out there and show people you care."