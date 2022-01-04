After glaucoma diagnosis, former Owasso football player turns to music, helping others

Pretty much every situation these days reminds Tristan Profit of what he stands to lose.

"Last week I went to the barbershop, and as I sat there in the chair, looking in the mirror, I could barely see myself," said the 19-year-old Tulsan.

"I couldn't see my hairline at all."

Profit, who was diagnosed with glaucoma last year, said that ultimately he will lose his vision entirely.

But rather than dwell on it, he tries to look for opportunities to help others.

And on Monday at the Tulsa Dream Center, if he couldn't see the staff's faces clearly, he still could feel the warmth of their gratitude, he said.

Profit, who has his own music label, Stackprofit3nt, joined some of his artists and co-workers recently to spearhead a winter clothing drive.

On Monday, they presented the results — more than 20 big boxes stuffed with coats and other items — to the center, where they will go to people who need them.

"It was very heartwarming," Profit said of the center's reception.