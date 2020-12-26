 Skip to main content
After-Christmas electronics recycling available at LaFortune Park

After-Christmas electronics recycling available at LaFortune Park

Electronics recycling

Items that can be recycled at the event include computers, printers, microwave ovens, phones and office equipment.

 STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

An electronics recycling collection event will be held at LaFortune Park following Christmas, the Electronic Synergy Foundation announced.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 31, ESF staff and volunteers will be on hand at the baseball fields, 5837 S. Yale Ave., to help unload and accept qualifying electronics from individuals, businesses and organizations.

Unwanted electronics create environmental hazards when disposed of in landfills, according to the release, and donated items are evaluated for reuse or reclamation.

“If they have any user data on them, it is wiped,” ESF President Scott Metzger said in the release. “Reusable items are sent for re-use through donation to other non-profits, or sold to fund our recycling operations. Non-usable items are sent for material reclamation, so that they can be recycled into new products.

“Recycling your electronics with ESF helps it fulfill it’s mission to protect the environment by keeping heavy metals out of landfills, and allows ESF to engage in its charitable works.”

Most items are free to recycle with the exception of televisions and CRT monitors. TVs cost $20 each and CRT monitors are $10 each.

Acceptable items include computers, printers, microwave ovens, phones, office equipment, etc. Items with Freon, like refrigerators and air conditioners, as well as anything radioactive or biohazardous, are prohibited. Light bulbs are also not accepted.

For more information, call ESF at 918-951-3902.

