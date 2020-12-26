After-Christmas electronics recycling available at LaFortune Park

An electronics recycling collection event will be held at LaFortune Park following Christmas, the Electronic Synergy Foundation announced.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 31, ESF staff and volunteers will be on hand at the baseball fields, 5837 S. Yale Ave., to help unload and accept qualifying electronics from individuals, businesses and organizations.

Unwanted electronics create environmental hazards when disposed of in landfills, according to the release, and donated items are evaluated for reuse or reclamation.

“If they have any user data on them, it is wiped,” ESF President Scott Metzger said in the release. “Reusable items are sent for re-use through donation to other non-profits, or sold to fund our recycling operations. Non-usable items are sent for material reclamation, so that they can be recycled into new products.

“Recycling your electronics with ESF helps it fulfill it’s mission to protect the environment by keeping heavy metals out of landfills, and allows ESF to engage in its charitable works.”

Most items are free to recycle with the exception of televisions and CRT monitors. TVs cost $20 each and CRT monitors are $10 each.