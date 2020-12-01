After bout with COVID-19, City Councilor Cass Fahler to attend Wednesday's public meetings

“I thought I probably would not get this, and the reason for that is I am ultra clean, almost to the point of being obsessive about it,” Fahler said. “People who know me well know I was carrying around sanitizer in my car when carrying around sanitizer wasn’t cool.

“So I really thought, ‘Well, I might be one of the last persons to get it,’ and for me to get it was a very eye-opening experience.”

Fahler said people need to plan in advance for how they will get tested. He began with fever and aches on Nov. 20 and the symptoms stuck with him as he was raking leaves over that weekend. The next day he got up early and drove to his neighborhood emergency clinic.

“Monday (the 23rd) I was out sitting in front of the minor emergency center, and Tuesday morning did the same thing, sat out in front of the emergency center, sitting there just dialing because they only have one person on the phone,” Fahler said. “You just keep dialing and dialing and hoping that you get in.”

He finally did get in for a rapid test Tuesday and had the positive test result in time to inform Council Chairman Ben Kimbro and council administrator Pat Boulden that he would not make that night’s special meeting.