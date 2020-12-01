After bout with COVID-19, City Councilor Cass Fahler to attend Wednesday's public meetings

Cass Fahler will be back for Wednesday’s City Council meeting after testing positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday.
Ironically, that was the same day his fellow councilors held a special in-person meeting where they approved additional measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Fahler could not attend the meeting but said he listened in.
“I was there in spirit and fully behind their decision,” he said.
For anyone who follows local politics, the news that Fahler had tested positive for the coronavirus was ironic if nothing else.
Fahler and fellow Councilor Connie Dodson were heavily criticized when they voted against the city’s mask mandate. And Fahler was beat up on social media when he went on a local podcast and said, “According to a National Geographic statistic, you are just as likely to get bitten by a shark or get struck by lightning and killed.”
Now that he’s the one bitten by the shark, Fahler's got a few takeaways.
“I thought I probably would not get this, and the reason for that is I am ultra clean, almost to the point of being obsessive about it,” Fahler said. “People who know me well know I was carrying around sanitizer in my car when carrying around sanitizer wasn’t cool.
“So I really thought, ‘Well, I might be one of the last persons to get it,’ and for me to get it was a very eye-opening experience.”
Fahler said people need to plan in advance for how they will get tested. He began with fever and aches on Nov. 20 and the symptoms stuck with him as he was raking leaves over that weekend. The next day he got up early and drove to his neighborhood emergency clinic.
“Monday (the 23rd) I was out sitting in front of the minor emergency center, and Tuesday morning did the same thing, sat out in front of the emergency center, sitting there just dialing because they only have one person on the phone,” Fahler said. “You just keep dialing and dialing and hoping that you get in.”
He finally did get in for a rapid test Tuesday and had the positive test result in time to inform Council Chairman Ben Kimbro and council administrator Pat Boulden that he would not make that night’s special meeting.
Boulden said he consulted with city physician Dr. Phillip Berry, who advised him that the special council meeting could go ahead as planned because of the prevention measures that are in place for in-person meetings.
Councilors had met the week before in a conference room on the 10th floor of City Hall, where they were seated at least 6 feet apart and separated by plexiglass. Everyone attending the meeting was required to wear masks. Tuesday’s special meeting was held at the same location with the same precautions in place.
City councilors were not required to be tested before this week’s meeting, but some have done so voluntarily. As of Tuesday afternoon, none had reported testing positive.
Fahler said he received the green light from Berry to attend this week’s meeting after providing documentation that he had been isolated for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
“I ended up speaking with Dr. Berry yesterday and he just went over everything with me and based upon what he had seen ... he has cleared me to return,” Fahler said.
Boulden described the incident as scary and said it should serve as a reminder of why city officials have been urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to call a special session of the Legislature to extend the time period during which government entities can hold meetings virtually.
The Legislature approved a measure in March granting government entities wider leeway in holding virtual meetings, but it expired Nov. 15.
“If they (councilors) indeed were exposed to a degree that required us to lose a quorum then the council could not function because councilors would be quarantined and could not attend in-person meetings,” Boulden said. “Luckily, that did not occur, but it’s as close as we’ve gotten.”
Speaking of close, Fahler said he feels lucky and grateful that for the most part he stuck close to home in the days leading up to his diagnosis. And he still has no idea where he contracted the virus.
“I’ve got two elderly family members that I see quite a bit,” he said. “Thank God I did not see them during that time — one being my mother, another being an uncle, a fatherly figure.”
With the episode behind him, Fahler said he feels great and is ready for what will be his last City Council meeting. He was defeated in the Nov. 3 election by Mykey Arthrell.
“Mykey is a very good man, and although we go about things differently, he and I would most likely end up at the very same spot and we want what’s best for our district and best for our citizens,” Fahler said.
