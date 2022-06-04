After 512 days away to fight COVID and complications, Sapulpa man grateful to be home: 'I'm not done yet'

SAPULPA — One of the first things John Rampey did when he got home last week was to enjoy some long overdue front-porch time.

"I like the view, just looking out at my grass," he said. "It surely does grow."

His front porch, he added, has always been a favorite go-to spot. "Just the peacefulness of it all is nice," he said. "And it's a good place to come talk with the Lord."

But this time, the occasion was even more meaningful for the 69-year-old Sapulpa resident. It marked the first real chance in over a year and a half that he'd been able to be there.

First diagnosed with COVID-19 in January 2021, he spent most of the time since in the fight of his life — a fight that has kept him confined to hospitals and other care facilities for a total of 512 days.

He still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. He relies on a wheelchair and must build up his strength to walk again.

But the important thing is he's finally where he wants to be: home. And that means he's come a long, long way.

'Heart-breaking to watch'

It started Dec. 29, 2020.

That was when John first began feeling sick.

His symptoms escalated quickly, and he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital South with COVID-19.

From there, things went downhill fast.

John's daughter, Becky Rampey, recalls a phone call her dad made from the ICU, where he was soon to be placed on a ventilator.

"Before he was intubated, he called Mom and told her to have people to pray," Becky said.

Unable to have family with him due to quarantine, they prayed with him over video chat, she added.

"He kept trying to talk, but he couldn't breathe," she said. "It was really heart-breaking to watch."

For the next few weeks John clung to life.

By March 2021, the worst appeared to be over. John was off the ventilator and improving. He was even moved to a long-term acute care facility in Muskogee.

But there, the situation changed again. And just like that, he was back in hospital ICU on a ventilator.

It was the beginning of a back-and-forth between hospital and care facilities that would last for the next 14 months.

John's fight to survive would be fraught with setbacks and complications.

It included a stroke during his initial hospital stay.

And going forward, bouts of sepsis and a recurring problem with severe bedsores would further threaten his progress.

For his family, the emotional toll became almost unbearable.

"It felt like a roller coaster," said Judy Rampey, John's wife.

"Things would be great one day, we'd get good reports. Then a nurse would call and say 'It's not looking good, he's probably not going to make it.' And so I'd call the kids and we'd go up there."

There were at least five times like that, where the family gathered for a possible goodbye, she estimates.

"I'd get my hopes up one day that he was improving then just get them knocked back down," Judy said. "It was hard."

Eventually, though, hope won out. The danger passed. Slowly but surely, John began improving.

What he remembers

The numbers tell the story of what John has gone through over the past year and a half.

They include: 52 days on a ventilator, 30 blood transfusions and around six months of dialysis.

He also underwent a colostomy and for 10 months off and on ate only through a feeding tube.

John's memory of it all is hazy, especially the early weeks when he had the stroke.

"There are about two months that I don't remember at all," he said.

But throughout, one constant has been the faces, he said. And those he will never forget.

"I wouldn't be here without them, I know that," he said of the family, friends and neighbors who have rallied to his side.

The Rampeys' church, The Park Church of Christ in Tulsa, has been there for his family in every way, he said, including supporting them financially.

The church has a recent history of headline-making COVID stories. Mitch Wilburn, Park senior minister, survived a months-long battle of his own with the virus and later shared his story of hope and faith with the community.

Now, John, too, has a testimony to share.

His story began impacting people months ago, including many he doesn't even know.

"I think there are three shoe boxes full of cards that have come in from the East Coast to the West Coast — people praying for me and encouraging me," he said.

Every precaution

If the vaccine had been available to him in December 2020, Rampey would have received it, he said.

He took COVID seriously from the beginning and took every precaution.

His main concern was his wife, whose health is compromised by scoliosis.

"He was super-scared for her to get sick," Becky said. "In fact, we didn't meet for Thanksgiving (in 2020). For Christmas we had three dining room tables set up for space, and we wore masks when we weren't eating."

In the end, Judy did get COVID. But thankfully for her, it came with almost no symptoms.

John, on the other hand, had about as bad a case as one can get.

How to explain their different reactions is just part of the ongoing mystery surrounding the virus, Judy said.

"We know a lot more about COVID than we did, I guess, but there's still so much we don't," she said.

The need for more knowledge was reaffirmed for her repeatedly during her husband's battle.

"Doctors told me numerous times that they didn't know what they were doing," Judy said. "They had no textbooks to go to, nothing. They just didn't know what to expect from COVID."

The Rampeys have become big advocates for the COVID vaccine.

"Something we've stressed and stressed and stressed for people is to get the vaccine," Judy said.

"John was about two weeks away from his first shot when he got sick," she said, adding that they'll never know what difference it might've made.

John has had plenty of other difference-makers along the way, though, he said.

They include the doctors, nurses and caregivers who never gave up on him, and for whom he will always be grateful.

Then there's Judy herself. One of the few things John remembers well from the experience is her constant presence at his side.

"She's truly the love of my life," he said.

The couple, who share the same birthday, Aug. 7, have been married for 50 years.

They celebrated their milestone 50th last October with John still under care, this time at a facility in Stroud.

The family — they have three children and six grandchildren — made sure it was special.

"They had 50 roses and gold balloons and a cake for us there," Judy said.

All the same, the couple hope their next big day — that shared birthday, which will be John's 70th — will be celebrated at home. And they are hopeful it's the first of many more birthdays to come.

Surviving the past year and a half "means I'm not done yet," John said.

"And I want to continue to encourage people to the best of my ability."

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.