After 2 winter storms in days, the 'light at the end of the tunnel' is in sight

A second winter storm in three days brought more snow to Tulsa late Tuesday and early Wednesday, and even though snow is finally out of the forecast, a few more days of cold weather remain until temperatures start to rise.
Snowfall in Tulsa was measured at 5.1 inches from Tuesday night's storm, according to National Weather Service reports. Warmer weather returns this weekend, forecasters say, after temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings are expected to stay in the single digits.
A clear and sunny Wednesday afternoon melted some of the snow, but the single-digit temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday nights are "setting the stage for refreezing" on highways, Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said. "Icy conditions could quickly develop, and drivers are urged to use caution."
Chuck Hodges, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said refreezing was possible Wednesday night as the low dropped to 8 degrees.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had responded to more than 900 motorist assists statewide, 214 noninjury collisions and 70 injury collisions since Sunday, the agency said Wednesday.
EMSA responded to 25 slip-and-fall calls and one cold exposure call Wednesday and said its medics are still concerned about hypothermia and exposure incidents.
As conditions around the state stay dangerous, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has requested a federal disaster declaration.
“(Tuesday) President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” Stitt said in a statement Wednesday. “I am now urging the President and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.”
“The combination of nearly two weeks of record-breaking low temperatures, heavy snow and freezing rain has had significant impacts on communities across the state,” said Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower.
If approved, the disaster declaration would allow for reimbursement to cities, counties and tribes for costs of eligible emergency protective measures related to mass care and sheltering operations through FEMA’s public assistance program.
It would also authorize federal resources to assist state and local governments as they continue to respond to the widespread winter weather event, according to a state news release.
PSO and OG&E reported electrical power outages across the state earlier this week as the winter storms raged and energy conservation efforts took place.
The Southwest Power Pool, an electricity balancing market for a 17-state region that includes Oklahoma, announced a downgrade of the energy emergency alert to Level 1 on Wednesday, then raised it to Level 2 on Wednesday night.
At Level 3, SPP requests member power companies start controlled power outages, or rolling blackouts.
An end to the wintry weather is in sight, said Michael Bowlan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
"The light at the end of the tunnel of this prolonged Arctic outbreak is near as the last round of snow moves out of the area this afternoon," Bowlan said Wednesday.
The winter storm warnings for most of Oklahoma were canceled Wednesday afternoon, and by Saturday, temperatures will be solidly above freezing. Hodges said Saturday's high is expected to be close to 40 degrees.
"Temperatures will really begin to warm on Monday into the middle of next week," Bowlan said. "Temperatures could warm well into the 60s, bringing a welcome relief after this record cold snap."
Snowfall totals
Vinita: 4 inches
Tulsa: 5.1 inches
Wagoner: 3.3 inches
Okmulgee: 5 inches
Bartlesville: 4 inches
Source: NWS Tulsa
The Tulsa-area forecast
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values between -2 and 8. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between 1 and 11. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind around 10 mph.