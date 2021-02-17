After 2 winter storms in days, the 'light at the end of the tunnel' is in sight

As conditions around the state stay dangerous, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has requested a federal disaster declaration.

“(Tuesday) President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” Stitt said in a statement Wednesday. “I am now urging the President and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.”

“The combination of nearly two weeks of record-breaking low temperatures, heavy snow and freezing rain has had significant impacts on communities across the state,” said Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower.

If approved, the disaster declaration would allow for reimbursement to cities, counties and tribes for costs of eligible emergency protective measures related to mass care and sheltering operations through FEMA’s public assistance program.

It would also authorize federal resources to assist state and local governments as they continue to respond to the widespread winter weather event, according to a state news release.

PSO and OG&E reported electrical power outages across the state earlier this week as the winter storms raged and energy conservation efforts took place.