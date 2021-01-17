African American Male Symposium set for MLK Day, hoping to attract high-schoolers

An annual symposium focused on African American male achievement will be held Monday as a virtual event, and organizers are encouraging high school students especially to take advantage of it this year.

The annual African American Male Symposium, hosted by Tulsa Community College and held in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, is set for 1-2:30 p.m.

Organizers say in light of the pandemic and remote learning situation, they have expanded event outreach to include students.

Participation is free, but advance registration is required to receive a link to join.

The annual symposium is part of TCC’s ongoing effort to help African American students succeed in college, officials said.

Speakers for the event include Greg Robinson, a community organizer and former Tulsa mayoral candidate; Kenya Williams, TCC graduate and OSU-Tulsa engineering student; and Dwight Taylor, an educational consultant and author.

TCC officials say through efforts like the symposium, progress has been made in narrowing the achievement gaps for minority students, although much still needs to be done.