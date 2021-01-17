African American Male Symposium set for MLK Day, hoping to attract high-schoolers

An annual symposium focused on African American male achievement will be held Monday as a virtual event, and organizers are encouraging high school students especially to take advantage of it this year.
The annual African American Male Symposium, hosted by Tulsa Community College and held in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, is set for 1-2:30 p.m.
Organizers say in light of the pandemic and remote learning situation, they have expanded event outreach to include students.
Participation is free, but advance registration is required to receive a link to join.
The annual symposium is part of TCC’s ongoing effort to help African American students succeed in college, officials said.
Speakers for the event include Greg Robinson, a community organizer and former Tulsa mayoral candidate; Kenya Williams, TCC graduate and OSU-Tulsa engineering student; and Dwight Taylor, an educational consultant and author.
TCC officials say through efforts like the symposium, progress has been made in narrowing the achievement gaps for minority students, although much still needs to be done.
Over the last five years since adopting a more comprehensive approach, TCC has seen an increase for full-time underrepresented minority students of nearly 50% in the 3-year graduation rate and more than 30% in the 3-year success rate (university transfer and/or graduation).
Still, they said, the rates for African American males remain proportionally lower than for other groups.
Dewayne Dickens, TCC director of culturally responsive practices, said, “Even with the tremendous progress we’ve made as an institution, we know more can be done. TCC believes everyone can succeed and our college has built a structure to support students.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has only made the situation more difficult, officials said.
“The achievement gaps that existed prior to the pandemic have only widened since March with students of color,” Eunice Tarver, TCC assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and Northeast Campus provost.
“Those from lower socioeconomic families have been affected at greater rates than other students,” she said.
Monday’s program will also acknowledge the upcoming centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, addressing racial healing and helping students better understand their heritage, organizers said.
Registration for the symposium may be done at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUuceqtpzwiHNB2xaSciewe0LwmxFH_KECx.
