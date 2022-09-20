Affidavit: Gun-mounted lasers, missing cellphone precipitated Center of the Universe gunfire

Gun-mounted lasers, a missing cellphone and a thrown bottle precipitated the barrage of gunfire that killed an 18-year-old at a popular downtown Tulsa landmark in July, detectives have found.

At least five shooters emerged from the large “crowd of juveniles and young adults” gathered at the Center of the Universe landmark that late summer night, and all five have been arrested and charged — including a juvenile charged as an adult.

Isaac Harvey, 18; Taylon Orr Jr., 19; Ronyelle Overstreet, 16; and Justin Person, 20, each face one count of felony first-degree murder in the July 17 death of Serenity McAdoo, who had recently turned 18.

Dusty Stevens, 18, faces one count of using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.

The landmark on the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge between First and Archer streets is known for its peculiar ability to elicit echoes and has been a popular nighttime hangout for young people for years.

Prosecutors allege the series of events that led to McAdoo’s death in the backseat of a departing vehicle began about 1:40 a.m. A group of young males arrived in a car that circled a parking lot adjacent to the landmark and shone green, gun-mounted lasers into the crowd.

Leaving and returning about half an hour later, the car parked out of view of a nearby security camera and the people inside it continued shining lasers at the crowd before four males that detectives identified as Harvey, Orr, Overstreet and Person walked to the top of an adjacent parking garage.

From there, the group shone the lasers down on the crowd, causing some people to “scramble for cover while others posture(d) with firearms of their own,” a detective wrote in an affidavit.

After a few minutes, the group came back downstairs to the car parked out of the security camera’s view. Stevens and a couple of his associates can be seen on the camera walking from the same area, the affidavit states.

Stevens’ group apparently confronted Orr’s about a missing cellphone, which Orr said he found “buried in the dirt” near his associates. Orr told police Stevens made a comment that offended him when he returned the cellphone to Stevens, so he followed Stevens to his vehicle and challenged him to a fight, throwing a bottle at his vehicle as it was leaving just before 3 a.m.

Stevens was riding in the front seat and McAdoo in the back of the car. Stevens told police he fired a few rounds from his gun while leaving as a show of force because he was “fed up” with the group.

Before Stevens’ fourth shot, a shooter police believe was Harvey — based on the later seizure of his gun that matched telling cartridge casings found at the scene — began returning fire, an affidavit alleges.

Harvey and his three associates allegedly fired about 30 rounds in total. Harvey told police he fired 15 rounds. A shooter police identified as Person can be seen on security footage firing at least two rounds from a weapon investigators believe is a rifle; Overstreet can be seen firing at least seven shots; and Orr at least five, according to the affidavit.

McAdoo was struck in the back of the head during the return fire, police have said, but the slew of shots fired leaves her killer in question.

After digitally reconstructing the scene to examine the trajectory of the rounds that struck McAdoo and the vehicle she was in, Tulsa Police Detective Sgt. Joe Campbell narrowed the fatal shooter’s possibilities depending on where the vehicle was when McAdoo was struck.

“If the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Boston Ave. and 1st St. when the victim was struck as reported by witnesses, then the shooter at the entrance to the parking garage (Harvey) was most likely to have struck the victim,” the affidavit reads. “If the victim was struck as the vehicle was turning, then the victim could have been struck by (Overstreet) or (Orr).”

Detectives wrote that they found phone messages between Orr and Harvey where Orr says Harvey owes him for getting his gun confiscated during an unrelated arrest, saying the gun Person had on him at the time was his and “we told you to get rid of the f------ gun and stop driving around with the s---.”

To which Harvey reportedly replied he had his gun on his floorboard “ready to pop off on anybody.”

“Despite the fact that Dusty Stevens fired first,” the affidavit reads, “Orr and his associates instigated the confrontation by pointing a weapon-mounted laser at the crowd, following Stevens back to his vehicle, challenging him to a fight, throwing objects at their vehicle, and chasing the vehicle as it was leaving.”

Harvey was additionally charged with possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication. He was adjudicated in February on a guilty plea in Osage County for second-degree burglary, according to court records.

Those charged remained in custody Tuesday with various preliminary hearings scheduled through early November.

