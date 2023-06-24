Walking through the heat and maze of organizations lining Fourth Street, Kelly Harding and her two daughters explored the Tulsa Pride festival Saturday.

Harding said she attended Pride to support the LGBTQ+ community.

“I feel like it’s an important place to be to let the LGBTQ+ community know that I am in support of them,” Harding said.

Oklahomans for Equality hosted its 41st annual Tulsa Pride this weekend despite complications due to decreased police staffing, a lack of power leading up to the event and heat advisories.

Several businesses and organizations set up tents Saturday afternoon at the festival, which was hosted downtown between Frankfort and Lansing avenues.

Kurt Gwartney, senior director of communications of Phillips Theological Seminary, handed out shirts and stickers reading, “Pray away the queerphobia,” alongside his staff Saturday.

Gwartney has been attending Pride for years with the seminary, and he said his favorite part of the event is meeting new people and teaching about inclusivity in his organization.

“There are those people who find it shocking when they learn about what we do, the way we do it, what we stand for as Christians in supporting and loving them the way they are,” Gwartney said.

Gwartney said the seminary hopes to show that it’s inclusive and affirming to those in the LGBTQ+ community. He said he was surprised and frustrated that events supporting the LGBTQ+ community need increased security and safety because there are hateful groups.

“It’s more than just the emergency and the power outages,” Gwartney said. "It’s that we need extra additional security, safety and police presence because there’s so much hate and so much increased violence.”

Police Chief Wendell Franklin announced Friday that due to the recent storms hitting Tulsa last weekend, the department couldn’t fully staff the event Saturday night, forcing the community to have a limited and shortened parade.

“I’m a little disappointed about the parade, but I know this is a strong community and nothing is going to break or ruin today,” Nicole Powell, owner of Pot It Like It’s Hot, said about the parade.

District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick serves on the board for Oklahomans for Equality and helped organize Tulsa Pride.

“It was a really hard decision to go forward with it,” Patrick said. “But at its core, Pride is about connecting people to resources. So it's especially important in times of emergency and times of crisis that people know where they can come to connect to resources if they need.”

The event had employment, health care, legal, water and sewer services available along with services for people experiencing homelessness, Patrick said.

Patrick was also one of the vendors at the event. She sold recycled metal suncatchers with the Dawson Creative Guild, an art collective where Patrick, her family and others create art.

In addition to vendors like the guild, Pride had several booths dedicated to advocacy organizations.

Free Mom Hugs, a national organization started in Oklahoma, also joined the event offering hugs to the community. The organization’s goal is to spread awareness and love through hugs, specifically for those who do not feel supported by their own families.

“I believe every child deserves to feel wanted and loved and needed, and I believe that’s something we lack sometimes,” said Rose Jones, a Free Mom Hugs volunteer.

Before rejoining her daughters, Harding pointed to a Free Mom Hugs button on her jacket, explaining that she hopes to help and support the LGBTQ+ community, especially those who might feel alone.