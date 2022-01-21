Adolescent migraine patients sought for clinical trial

The Lynn Institute of Tulsa is recruiting migraine patients 12 to 17 years old for a clinical study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of a migraine treatment in adolescents.

The treatment, Rimegepant, is already FDA-approved to treat adults with episodic migraine, according to a news release.

The Lynn Institute is one of over 90 sites in the U.S. participating in the study of the Rimegepant's effectiveness as an acute treatment.

The study is sponsored by New Haven-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals and will enroll about 1,200 participants between 12 and 17 years old who will receive Rimegepant or a placebo for the investigational treatment of up to two migraine attacks of moderate to severe intensity. The effectiveness of rimegepant compared to the placebo will be measured by freedom from pain at two hours post-dose.

The World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses and says it occurs in approximately 4% to 11% of elementary school-age children and 8% to 15% of high school-age adolescents.