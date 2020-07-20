More than two years have passed since a group of local residents joined a national civil rights group in demanding that city councilors hold public meetings within 60 days to examine racial disparities in police practices detailed in the city’s inaugural Equality Indicators report.
That was in May 2018. The City Council’s first public meeting on the Equality Indicators report took place in June 2019. The fourth and last meeting occurred in September 2019.
This week, after months of conversations, consultations and a COVID-induced delay in deliberations, city councilors hope to begin addressing the inequalities they’ve spent the last two years trying to understand better.
It hasn’t been exactly two years. The City Council did not vote to hold public meetings on the Equality Indicators reports until early 2019. Councilors could not agree on the format.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who was among the 50-plus residents demanding City Council action, wanted councilors to invoke their power to subpoena witnesses.
Councilor Phil Lakin and several of his colleagues weren’t going to agree to that.
“We can have civil discourse and discussions to reach conclusions that will shape the outcomes of our city positively,” Lakin said. “...Many of us thought we may not get the same kind of input and participation if we had utilized that subpeona.”
The dynamic of the discussion changed when four new city councilors — Crista Patrick, Kara Joy McKee, Cass Fahler and Lori Decter Wright — were elected in the summer and fall of 2018. The new City Council class was sworn in December 2018, and by early 2019 councilors had voted to hold public meetings on the Equality Indicators reports.
There would end up being four — one each in June, July, August and September.
“When a white person says it, then all of a sudden it’s critical,” Hall-Harper said. “As long as I was the only one at the table asking for it, it wasn’t critical. So when Councilors Lori Decter Wright and Kara Joy McKee were elected and started pushing for it, then it had instant legitimacy and consideration. That is just the fact.”
Lakin said he never thought the council was acting in response to residents’ demands. Examining the Equality Indicator reports finding was just the right thing for the city’s elected officials to do.
“We were reacting to what we needed to do as a city,” Lakin said.
What’s ahead
Mayor G.T. Bynum described the initial Equality Indicators report as the “statistical baseline for understanding inequality in our city.”
The report, which is issued annually, looks at dozens of indicators — from education levels to access to transportation — to compare outcomes of groups likely to experience inequalities to groups less likely to experience inequalities.
But it was the report’s data on police practices that prompted 51 Tulsans to sign a letter along with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund seeking public hearing to gather more information and recommendations regarding the Police Department’s use-of-force and arrest practices.
The report found that blacks were five times more likely to experience officer use of force than Hispanics, and whites were half as likely to experience use of force by police than Blacks.
Police have disputed the results and the methods used to reach them.
Nonetheless, councilors agreed to focus their meetings on justice-related issues: racial and gender disparities in police arrests of juveniles; racial and gender disparities in police arrests of adults; racial and gender disparities in police use of force; and minority and gender under-representation in the Police Department.
Since the City Council’s last public meeting on the Equality Indicators reports in September, councilors have been meeting regularly to review what was discussed at the meetings, consult with local stakeholders and identify and prioritize the issues they have the authority to address.
“At the beginning of the process of the Equality Indicators special meetings, most of the City Council was afraid of what it is we were asking; and when we got to the end everyone was saying, ‘This is important, this was good,’ ” McKee said.
Councilors are expected to begin work on their first priority — addressing the unequal effects of fines and fees — at their Wednesday meeting.
Other areas identified by the council for possible action include:
• The Police Department is not following all national standards for data collection, nor making data readily available.
• Some citizens do not trust police because of an apparent lack of accountability and transparency.
• Biases in police policies and practices are having a negative impact on some people.
“I really want us to get to the point where nobody feels afraid to call the police for fear that officers on the scene would make things worse instead of better,” McKee said. “And I don’t want any of the police officers to be feeling like the situation is going to escalate unnecessarily because people are afraid that I am some sort of dangerous racist.
“We have got to get this important work done for everyone’s safety.”
Lakin said some issues will be easier to resolve than others but that it is important for the council in coordination with the Mayor’s Office to do more than talk about them.
“Let’s demonstrate to the community that we’re focused in on action items and let’s also demonstrate to the Police Department and every other affected entity that we can work more efficiently throughout the city,” Lakin said.
Hall-Harper said changing public policy, especially law enforcement policy, takes time in a conservative state with a history of racism.
“So when you take all those things into consideration, yeah it is going to take time,” she said. “Yes, I would like to be able to snap my fingers and we instantly have best practices as it relates to law enforcement in this city, but that is just not the reality of living in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”
Featured video
Tulsa's Equality Indicators Reports: A basic guide to what they are and what they measure