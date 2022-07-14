Actress Sophia Bush turns wedding spotlight on Tulsa's Greenwood community

Actress Sophia Bush used her June 11 wedding at the Philbrook Museum of Art to spotlight Greenwood businesses and organizations and to highlight the city's history and recent progress, Bush said in an interview with Vogue magazine.

When the "One Tree Hill" and "Chicago P.D." actress got engaged last August to entrepreneur Grant Hughes, their story was shared across the globe and she realized the impact their wedding could have as a platform to showcase a worthy cause.

“When I thought about that spotlight, my activist brain turned on,” Bush said to Vogue. “Global attention is a hell of a platform, and as someone who doesn’t love attention but does love collective activism, I knew that this could be an incredible moment to spin the privilege of attention.

"And so I looked at Grant and said, ‘Honey. I think we should get married in Tulsa.’ He blinked. ‘Oklahoma?’ he asked. ‘Yup. Imagine what we could do if we turned our wedding into an event to showcase Tulsa: the Greenwood leaders we work with. The cultural renaissance happening there. Tech. Philanthropy. Civil rights justice. The art. The leadership. We could focus all of this attention and turn the spotlight on them.’”

Hughes, Bush's now husband, is from Oklahoma, and the couple reportedly spent much of their time during the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulsa, Vogue reports.

Bush, a progressive activist, said in the interview with Vogue that she has seen so much social justice work happening in Tulsa around the Greenwood District and north Tulsa community and that she wanted to raise awareness of the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Tulsa is a place where so much progressive justice work is happening, so much deep history has been uncovered and is at long last being honored, and so many people are building a deeply inspiring future,” Bush said.

“When thinking about the purpose of our wedding, we wanted our community that pours into us to pour into a community at large that we love and that deserves all our attention.”

Bush told Vogue they worked with Tiffany Crutcher, who founded the Terence Crutcher Foundation after her brother was killed by a Tulsa police officer, along with Brentom Todd, Nehemiah D. Frank of The Black Wall Street Times, and the Greenwood Cultural Center to facilitate tours of the Greenwood District.

Then Bush's wedding group went on a walking tour through the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park and the Greenwood Rising Museum. They then rented out the sports bar and grill Lefty's on Greenwood, then met Venita Cooper of Silhouette Sneakers and Trey Taxton's 19&21 "to show some love" to their businesses.

The couple held the wedding after-party at Leon Russell’s Church Studio, and they turned the wedding registry tradition into a Tulsa-esque moment of philanthropy, launching the Bush Hughes Foundation for Progress to "raise money and awareness for organizations advancing progress and justice in Tulsa," Vogue reported.

“I have truly never felt so much positivity at once, so much clarity,” Bush told Vogue of the wedding. “As a person who suffers anxiety, it felt incredible to experience a sheer absence of it. I couldn’t stop smiling.”