As social media rumors swirled late Sunday evening about the removal of a Black Lives Matter street painting, activists set up on Greenwood Avenue in an effort to prevent the move by the city of Tulsa.
The painting on Black Wall Street, which spans Greenwood Avenue between Archer Street and the Inner Dispersal Loop overpass, was made on the eve of Juneteenth celebrations. But the city decided last week the mural would be erased upon legal guidance that similar street murals, short of pornography or inciting a riot, would all have to be allowed.
By early Monday morning, cardboard cutouts symbolizing tombstones blocked the lanes of Greenwood bearing names including Terence Crutcher, Joshua Harvey and Joshua Barre.
"My last question to you all Tulsa, is can we have something? Can we have something? You've taken everything, can we have something? You've even taken my child."
District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said Monday morning she was saddened the gathering was necessary to protect the mural. She said efforts to remove the mural more than a month after it was painted are rooted in racism, not a legal question.
"This is just another way in which racism rears its ugly head," Hall-Harper said. "And the sad part about it is we are using local ordinances and policies in order to do it. That is what systemic racism means.
"There is nothing wrong with this mural. It is art. It is a message. It is speaking to the lives and experiences of black people in this country."
Jack wrote some had approached him about painting a "BACK THE BLUE" or "BABY LIVES MATTER" sign similar to the mural on Greenwood, with Fifth Street and Denver Avenue floated as possible locations.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, District 4 City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said the city doesn't need the cost of a protracted legal battle, but actions that disrespect the city's Black community and put the city in a bad light are a "much greater expense."
"The mural painted on Greenwood Avenue is part of our history now, too," McKee said in the post. "It represents a moment when community members came together during a time of pandemic, economic suffering, and divisive politics to say that we celebrate each other. It represents the imagining of a better world.
"It should not be erased. I urge Mayor G.T. Bynum to stop any orders that there may be to remove the mural."
Hall-Harper said she was "ashamed of Tulsa" for the situation, and said activists were prepared to fight to keep the mural or in the event it's erased, replace it with with a new one.
"It's typical that Tulsa is doing this," Hall-Harper said. "No other city in this state, in this country, is removing murals, but Tulsa is. It is the American way, and Tulsa does it best. Showing racism at every chance they get, and trying to use the laws, the ordinance or the policies to do it."
Video: Tulsa Republicans seek 'Back the Blue' art
Gallery: July 31 rally for Black Lives Matter in Tulsa
Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466