Accumulating snow possible Saturday, forecasters say

Tulsa could see anywhere from zero to about an inch and a half of snow on Saturday, a forecaster said.
"The scenario really ranges from about zero to about an inch and a half here in Tulsa. Some people will see a lot of white in some areas, where others might be disappointed," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Travel could be affected, however, from Friday night through Saturday night, he said, as rain Friday night is expected to transition to a mix of rain and snow or just snow on Saturday.
"This could be one of those storm systems where you might see a lot of snow when it is 33 degrees (just above freezing)," he said.
The snow may accumulate on Saturday, according to Piltz, and lead to slick spots on Saturday night as colder air moves in.
"The biggest travel impacts will likely be on bridges and overpasses," he said.
Piltz said the storm system affecting the area is unusual because it is moving down directly from the north.
He said the system will reorganize once it moves east of Oklahoma and may produce significant snow and ice from northern Arkansas, to areas northeast, possibly all the way to New England.
"If they are talking about a big event affecting the Northeast next week, that will be our storm system," he said.
The Tulsa area forecast for Friday night calls for a chance of rain before 3 a.m. then a chance of rain and snow, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph will become north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday's forecast is for a chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m. then a chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain and snow after noon, with a high near 36, and north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday's high is expected to be 39 degrees and any remaining snow or ice on roadways is expected to melt, Piltz said.
Monday's high is expected to be 51.
So far this year, Tulsa has officially received a trace of snow (on Jan. 2). The city averages 8.7 inches of snow per year.