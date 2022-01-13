Accumulating snow possible Saturday, forecasters say

Tulsa could see anywhere from zero to about an inch and a half of snow on Saturday, a forecaster said.

"The scenario really ranges from about zero to about an inch and a half here in Tulsa. Some people will see a lot of white in some areas, where others might be disappointed," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Travel could be affected, however, from Friday night through Saturday night, he said, as rain Friday night is expected to transition to a mix of rain and snow or just snow on Saturday.

"This could be one of those storm systems where you might see a lot of snow when it is 33 degrees (just above freezing)," he said.

The snow may accumulate on Saturday, according to Piltz, and lead to slick spots on Saturday night as colder air moves in.

"The biggest travel impacts will likely be on bridges and overpasses," he said.

Piltz said the storm system affecting the area is unusual because it is moving down directly from the north.