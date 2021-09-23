Accomplice in 1984 beating death at Fort Gibson Lake pleads guilty in federal court

An accomplice to a 1984 Wagoner County homicide pleaded guilty to murder in Indian Country in federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday.

Melvin James Battiest, 60, admitted that in April 1984, he and Billy Ray Battenfield robbed and killed Donald Cantrell at Wahoo Bay in the Fort Gibson Lake area, a news release states.

Battiest was previously convicted in Oklahoma court and sentenced to life in the 1984 beating death of Cantrell. He sought release from state custody in February 2018 on grounds that he is a Muscogee Nation tribal member and should not have been tried in a state court.

The federal murder in Indian Country charge Battiest pleaded guilty to carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release.

On April 23, 1984, Wagoner County deputies responded to a a body that was found in Wahoo Bay in the Fort Gibson Lake area, the news release states. An autopsy revealed that the person who was found, Cantrell, died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest. During the investigation, Battiest admitted to his part in Cantrell's murder and said he and Battenfield stole and burned Cantrell's truck.

Battiest also took detectives to the crime scene.