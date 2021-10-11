Accident forces lane closures on U.S. 75 near I-44; 'significant delays' expected, ODOT says

A motorist struck a temporary bridge near roadwork at the Interstate 44/U.S. 75 interchange in west Tulsa, forcing lane closures expected to cause "significant delays" for drivers early Monday.

Damage from the accident will be surveyed later Monday in the daylight hours, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Traffic is narrowed to one lane in each direction on U.S. 75.

Commuters from Bixby may want to adjust travel plans, with traffic appearing to be backed up on northbound U.S. 75 near Elwood Avenue at 7:15 a.m.