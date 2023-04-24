A homeless woman's body was found under a bridge Monday morning near 71st Street and Trenton Avenue, police said at the scene.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was found by officers around 10:50 a.m. after they received a call about someone in possible distress, police said.

Police are still searching for the person who made the call.

At this time there is no reason to think foul play was involved, and police don't know how long the woman had been under the bridge, they said, but the investigation is ongoing.

There is also no indication as to whether the woman had received help in the past from homeless-services agencies, police added.