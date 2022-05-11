Woman, two children killed when ejected in LeFlore County crash

A woman and two children were killed in a LeFlore County crash Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The children, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old girl, and the woman, Courtney Upton, 28, of Wister, were ejected from the vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, troopers said. None of the three was wearing a seat belt or in a child restraint, the OHP reported.

A man, also from Wister, also was in the vehicle and also was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. They are still investigating which adult was driving.

The man, whose condition was not available, was flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital with head and internal injuries.

The relationships of those involved were not released.

The crash occurred about 6:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 271 and Cut Off Road, which is 3 miles north of Talihina.

Troopers said they are still investigating what caused the crash.