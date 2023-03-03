SAND SPRINGS — A homeless woman was killed when she was hit by a car in Sand Springs before dawn Friday, police said.

Lacy Boffer, 31, was found in the middle of the road in the 1300 block of Charles Page Boulevard, just west of 81st West Avenue, around 6 a.m. when officers responded to a call about a collision between a car and pedestrian, according to a Sand Springs Police Department news release.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

Officers shut down traffic in the area for several hours while the Major Accident Investigations Team worked the scene.

Police Capt. Jody Fogleman confirmed for the Sand Springs Leader that the woman was homeless. He said she was walking east in the outside eastbound lane.

There's no sidewalk alongside the road, but the Katy Trail, a pedestrian and bicycle path that runs between Tulsa and Sand Springs, is about 100 feet north of Charles Page.

The street is not well-lit, and the roadway was wet from rain, Fogleman noted. Police did not cite the driver, he said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the circumstances is asked to contact the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777.

