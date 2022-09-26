Woman killed, three children involved in north Tulsa crash, police say

A woman was killed and another woman and three children were involved in a crash Monday afternoon involving a city of Tulsa truck in north Tulsa.

The crash at the intersection of 46th Street North and Lewis Avenue was reported about 2:30 p.m., Tulsa Police Sgt. Mike Sharp said.

The vehicle apparently had run out of gas and was being pushed by another car, but when it got to the intersection, it rolled through a red light, and the city truck drove through a green light and hit it, Sharp said.

The two women and three children, who are all related, were in the vehicle that ran out of gas and was hit, Sharp said. One of the woman died, and two of the children were in critical but stable condition when they were taken to a hospital, he said.

Sharp said the other child appeared to be fine.

None of the family's names had been released by Monday night. Sharp said, however, that the crash did not involve school being let out at nearby Tulsa Public Schools campuses.