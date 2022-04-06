Woman killed in overnight collision

A woman was killed after her vehicle ran off U.S. 75 and hit a tree in north Tulsa, police said.

About 12:30 a.m., officers were called to U.S. 75 near East Apache Street for a single-car collision. Witnesses at the scene told officers they drove up to the collision and found the driver, a woman in her 20s, unresponsive.

Once firefighters were able to get the woman out of the car, paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her severe head and internal injuries, police said.

Police said it appears the woman was driving north on U.S. 75 when her vehicle ran off the road to the right. The car drove down an embankment, swiped a metal fence and hit a tree on the driver's side door.