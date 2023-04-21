A woman was killed Thursday night in a fatal house fire in west Tulsa, the Tulsa Fire Department reported.

Flames were coming from the exterior of the house at 7505 S. Vancouver Ave. when firefighters arrived around 10 p.m., said Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department.

It took them about 30 minutes to contain the fire, he added.

Once the fire was under control, the firefighters found a woman in a bedroom of the house, Little said.

Firefighters performed CPR and other treatment before she was taken to a hospital, where she later died, he said.

Damage from the fire was mainly to the outside of the home, while some of the interior had smoke damage, he said.

The Fire Department is working with the Tulsa Police Department on the investigation into the fire's cause, Little said.