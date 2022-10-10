Woman killed in early morning fire in east Tulsa

A woman and her pet died in a house fire early Monday.
A bystander noticed the fire at a house near Admiral Place and Memorial Drive just before 6 a.m., called 911, and was able to open the front door, where a 46-year-old woman had succumbed to her injuries, according to Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little.
A small dog also died in the fire.
The fire's cause is still under investigation.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.