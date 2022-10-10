 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman killed in early morning fire in east Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman and her pet died in a house fire early Monday.

A bystander noticed the fire at a house near Admiral Place and Memorial Drive just before 6 a.m., called 911, and was able to open the front door, where a 46-year-old woman had succumbed to her injuries, according to Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little.

A small dog also died in the fire.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

