A portion of Charles Page Boulevard in Sand Springs was closed Friday after a woman was killed when she was hit by a car, police said.

Lacy Boffer, 31, was found in the middle of the road around 6 a.m. at the 1300 Block of East Charles Page Boulevard when officers responded to a call about an accident between a car and pedestrian, according to a Sand Springs Police Department news release.

The driver reportedly remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

Officers shut down traffic in the area for several hours while the Major Accident Investigations Team worked the scene.

As the investigation remains ongoing, those with information are asked to contact the Sand Springs Police Department, 918-245-8777.

