4 p.m.: Nearly 13,000 customers in the area are without power, according to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma's local outage map. Numerous trees are reported down in Claremore, with wind gusts nearing 60 mph Friday afternoon. In Owasso, winds took down a "substantial tree limb."

A wind gust of about 64 mph was measured in Tulsa just before 4 p.m.

Dock anchors have reportedly broken at a Keystone Lake marina in Mannford due to winds. Local firefighters have responded to a reported grass fire near Mannford High School.

2:45 p.m.: High winds in Tulsa caused a tree to fall on a woman Friday at the Gathering Place, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

The woman was in the Chapman Adventure Playground area of the park when the tree fell. She was taken to the hospital shortly after, a Gathering Place news release states.

No other guests were hurt in the incident, the statement adds.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa reports "Dangerous fire weather conditions will continue into the evening, especially along and west of Highway 69 in eastern Oklahoma. Numerous fires are ongoing across northeast Oklahoma."

