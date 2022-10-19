Woman found dead outside in downtown Tulsa after freezing temperatures overnight

After a woman was found dead across the street from a downtown homeless shelter, Tulsa police say it appears likely that she perished while outside on a night that stayed well below freezing.

Officers responded around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday to a call about an unresponsive woman. She was found on a lawn near Archer Street and Elwood Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Department Lt. Brandon Watkins.

The department's Homicide Unit was on the scene early Wednesday, Watkins said, adding that it is likely that the woman died due to exposure but that the Medical Examiner's Office will determine her cause and manner of death.

The low temperature in Tulsa overnight was 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's official measuring site at Tulsa International Airport.

The woman, whose identity was not released Wednesday, was found in the area of some of the city's largest shelters for homeless people.

Outreach teams warned people that freezing temperatures were expected overnight and encouraged them to come in off the streets, said Mack Haltom, executive director of the Tulsa Day Center.

“This freeze in October just kind of hit everybody off guard,” he said. “People that are experiencing homelessness, they don't get updates on the weather. We tried to spread the word, but this time of year it probably surprised people.”

He has no way of knowing whether an outreach team encountered the woman herself, Haltom said. But the Day Center’s overnight shelter had beds available and turned no one away Tuesday night, he added.

“This doesn't happen often,” he said, “but when it does, it’s tragic. No one should die on the streets, and we need to work better on that, trying to get people in. But, of course, you can't force people into the shelter, either.”