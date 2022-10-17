Woman dies two days after crash on state highway

A Sapulpa woman died two days after being injured in a crash about two miles north of Sapulpa last week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monday.
Jackie Guthrie, 65, died Wednesday at a Tulsa hospital, troopers reported.
She was driving a 2006 BMW F6D north on Oklahoma 97 when a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado turned left onto 81st Street in front of her and the two vehicles collided around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, according to an OHP crash report.
Troopers said the other driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The other driver, also a Sapulpa woman, was not injured, according to troopers.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
