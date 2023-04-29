A woman is dead after a single-car crash in Leflore County Saturday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to a report, Haylee Newman, 21, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet around 7:40 a.m. six miles west of Hodgen when the wreck occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
What happened and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
Chris Moore
Web Production Technician
Chris covers video games, television and other aspects of geek culture. He is a host and producer of The Prairie Nerds Podcast. Phone: 918-732-8113
