A woman is dead after falling off the back of a motorcycle Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police.

Police were called to a traffic collision near E. Pine St. and N. Trenton Ave. after midnight where Tulsa Fire and EMSA were rendering aid to the woman. Witnesses stated she was the passenger on a motorcycle when she fell off the back of the vehicle and hit her head on the pavement as it had just began to rain.

She was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle stayed with the woman until others arrived, but left shortly afterwards. Officers have not made contact with the driver at this time.