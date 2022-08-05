 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dead after being struck by car near 51st and Memorial

  • Updated
A woman was fatally injured when she was hit by a car on a Tulsa street Thursday night.

The crash near 51st Street and Memorial Drive occurred around 11:30 p.m., police said. Responding officers found a car stopped in the median and a pedestrian lying in the southbound lanes.

The woman who was hit died later in a hospital, according to police.

How the crash occurred was under investigation, police said Friday.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

