Woman dead after being struck by car near 51st and Memorial

A woman was fatally injured when she was hit by a car on a Tulsa street Thursday night.
The crash near 51st Street and Memorial Drive occurred around 11:30 p.m., police said. Responding officers found a car stopped in the median and a pedestrian lying in the southbound lanes.
The woman who was hit died later in a hospital, according to police.
How the crash occurred was under investigation, police said Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.