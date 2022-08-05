Woman dead after being struck by car near 51st and Memorial, police say

Tulsa police are investigating after a driver reportedly hit and killed a woman Thursday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., Tulsa police responded to the call of a vehicle that hit a woman near 51st and Memorial. Officers found a car stopped in the median and a pedestrian lying in the southbound lanes, police say.
The woman who was hit died later in the hospital, according to police.
The incident is still under investigation, police say.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
