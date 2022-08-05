 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dead after being struck by car near 51st and Memorial, police say

  • Updated
Tulsa police are investigating after a driver reportedly hit and killed a woman Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Tulsa police responded to the call of a vehicle that hit a woman near 51st and Memorial. Officers found a car stopped in the median and a pedestrian lying in the southbound lanes, police say.

The woman who was hit died later in the hospital, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation, police say.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

