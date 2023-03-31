4:45 p.m.: More than 20,000 customers are without power in the Tulsa area, according to PSO.

Eastbound traffic has been blocked for motorists attempting to get onto the Will Rogers Turnpike after a tractor-trailer rig overturned near Catoosa.

4:20 p.m.: More than 16,000 customers in the area are without power.

The city of Bartlesville has announced some evacuations due to fires as high winds continue to compound the dangers.

"All Washington County fire resources have been deployed to the area and several homes outside the Bartlesville city limits have been lost due to fires," City Manager Mike Bailey said in a news release. "Firefighters are battling unbelievable winds in an attempt to gain control of these fires. Evacuation of the area is underway."

The southern areas of the Circle Mountain addition in Bartlesville are being evacuated, Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said.

"It's mostly the homes on the south end of East Mountain Road," Cox said. He said additional resources have been requested to assist with the fires.

Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles A tornado has plowed through Arkansas’ capital and surrounding areas, reducing rooftops to splinters, toppling vehicles and tossing debris on roadways as people raced for shelter. The Little Rock Fire Department is reporting heavy damage and debris in the western end of the city and says firefighters have been performing rescue operations in the area. Mark Hulsey is a special projects manager for Pulaski County, which includes Little Rock. He says one person has been injured and is listed in critical condition. Hulsey adds that the county’s unincorporated areas have seen structural damage from the tornado but crews haven’t yet encountered any buildings that were “flattened or completely destroyed.

4 p.m.: Nearly 13,000 customers in the area are without power, according to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma's local outage map. Numerous trees are reported down in Claremore, with wind gusts nearing 60 mph Friday afternoon. In Owasso, winds took down a "substantial tree limb."

A wind gust of about 64 mph was measured in Tulsa just before 4 p.m.

Dock anchors have reportedly broken at a Keystone Lake marina in Mannford due to winds. Local firefighters have responded to a reported grass fire near Mannford High School.

2:45 p.m.: High winds in Tulsa caused a tree to fall on a woman Friday at the Gathering Place, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

The woman was in the Chapman Adventure Playground area of the park when the tree fell. She was taken to the hospital shortly after, a Gathering Place news release states.

No other guests were hurt in the incident, the statement adds.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa reports "Dangerous fire weather conditions will continue into the evening, especially along and west of Highway 69 in eastern Oklahoma. Numerous fires are ongoing across northeast Oklahoma."

