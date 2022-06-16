Update: Witnesses say man was lying on roadway when fatally hit by SUV that drove away

Tulsa police were still searching Friday for the driver of an SUV that hit a man, fatally injuring him, and drove away near Catoosa on Wednesday night.
Officers from the Catoosa Police Department responded to the hit-and-run on 193rd East Avenue near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa after 11 p.m. Wednesday, a Tulsa Police Department spokesman said Thursday.
Those officers talked with several witnesses who said they saw the man, later identified as Caleb Lewis, 45, lying in the road before being hit, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post published Friday.
The witnesses stopped to talk to Lewis and tried to get him off the road, but "as they were speaking to the man, a white, mid-sized SUV traveling southbound ran over the man," according to the Facebook post.
The man died due to severe head injuries caused by the SUV.
Witnesses told Tulsa police that the driver continued driving south without applying the brakes, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the SUV is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
