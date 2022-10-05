Update: Will Rogers Turnpike eastbound lanes reopened northeast of Claremore

Update: The eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike have been reopened east of Claremore, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday night.

The lanes were closed about 3½ hours and reopened shortly before 10 p.m., the DPS said.

An "escaped mental patient" has prompted a search in Rogers County and closed the eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike northeast of Claremore while law enforcement search for the patient Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported about 4:20 p.m.

The turnpike is closed about five miles northeast of Claremore, past the Claremore exit and before the Adair exit.

Law enforcement officers reportedly were involved in an "incident" with the person.