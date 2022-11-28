Update: Victims ID'd after fatal plane crash in far western Oklahoma

Two people are reportedly dead after a plane crash in Ellis County early Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Cessna 170 crashed at the Gage Airport around 8:30 a.m., killing both occupants, OHP said in a social media post with images of the crash scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation, according to OHP.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved," a statement reads.

OHP announced later Monday the occupants were James Bruce, 54, of Shattuck, Oklahoma and David Dodd Jr., 30, of Austin, Texas.

