 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update: Victims ID'd after fatal plane crash in far western Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0

Two people are reportedly dead after a plane crash in Ellis County early Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Cessna 170 crashed at the Gage Airport around 8:30 a.m., killing both occupants, OHP said in a social media post with images of the crash scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation, according to OHP.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved," a statement reads.

People are also reading…

OHP announced later Monday the occupants were James Bruce, 54, of Shattuck, Oklahoma and David Dodd Jr., 30, of Austin, Texas. 

Featured news video: 2 rescued from dangling plane in Maryland

Two people have been rescued after a small plane crashed Sunday into a power line tower in Montgomery County, leaving the occupants dangling about 100 feet in the air for hours.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert