Update: ORU athlete dies in crash at 71st and Yale, Tulsa police say

A Ghana native who was a captain on Oral Roberts University's men's soccer team was killed in a crash in south Tulsa late Wednesday.

Bystanders attempted to use rocks to break the car's windows and get the driver out but were unsuccessful as the Nissan quickly became engulfed in flames, police said in a social media post.

The driver, identified by police as Eugene Quaynor, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was the only occupant of the Nissan.

An eastbound SUV reportedly had struck the Nissan, which was stopped at a red light at 71st Street and Yale Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., according to Tulsa Police Department Public Information Officer Danny Bean.

The Nissan was pushed through the intersection and then spun, coming to a stop against a retaining wall and bursting into flames, leaving the driver pinned inside, Bean said.

The SUV driver is in police custody at a hospital, Bean said. Alcohol is suspected as a cause of the crash, police said.

"After a thorough investigation and toxicology report, charges against the driver who caused the crash will be recommended to the District Attorney's Office," the Police Department said in its social media post.

According to Oral Roberts University, Quaynor was a student and a captain on the soccer team. Tulsa police said he was a Ghana native and that the school assisted authorities in alerting his family to the fatal crash.