 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Missing 4-year-old boy found safely

  • Updated
  • 0
Preston Wade

Preston Wade

 Tulsa Police Department

Update: Preston Hale has been found safely.

Tulsa police are searching for a missing boy who was last seen at his house on 49th Street North on Wednesday afternoon.

Preston Wade is a 38-pound, 4-foot-tall white boy with blond hair and crossed blue eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a red Spider-Man silhouette on the front.

Preston was in his front yard in the 1100 block of East 49th Street North when his caretaker stepped inside for a minute and he disappeared.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This wearable human-machine interface could be the future of devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert