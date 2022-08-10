Update: Missing 4-year-old boy found safely

Update: Preston Hale has been found safely.
Tulsa police are searching for a missing boy who was last seen at his house on 49th Street North on Wednesday afternoon.
Preston Wade is a 38-pound, 4-foot-tall white boy with blond hair and crossed blue eyes, police said.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a red Spider-Man silhouette on the front.
Preston was in his front yard in the 1100 block of East 49th Street North when his caretaker stepped inside for a minute and he disappeared.
Anyone with information about the child is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.