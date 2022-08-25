Update: Arkansas man killed in crash on U.S. 412 near Inola early Thursday

An Arkansas man was killed Thursday in a crash involving three vehicles on U.S. 412 near Inola.

Troopers responded around 11:30 a.m. after the collision about 200 yards east of Oklahoma 88.

Richard Bundrick, 66 of Springdale, Arkansas, was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 at the time of the crash in Rogers County. Bundrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the F-150, a 62-year-old Arkansas woman, was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 23-year-old Choctaw man driving a 2020 Toyota Camry was involved in the crash but refused treatment at the scene. A 76-year-old woman from Santa Clarita, California, driving a 2005 Ford Explorer was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital after the crash.

Troopers did not say what caused the collision or what happened, but they are still investigating.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 412 near Inola were closed nearly two hours after the crash.